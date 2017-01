After seeing this 1998 standup comedy video, we have to wonder if alternative-fact-spouting, Nutcracker-coat-wearing, counselor to the president Kellyanne (Fitzpatrick Conway was knocking ’em dead at the Inaugural Balls the other night ... In the 11-minute video, Conway does a comedy routine that mostly fell flat. As if it wasn’t bad enough, after hearing her jokes about being a pundit, her-surgery leg, insider-y D.C.