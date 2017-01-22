Send this Playlist by SMS Email this Page Play all in Full Screen Show More Related Videos

  • RT tests Greeks' faith in Drachma in post-referendum Athens

    RT's Ilya Petrenko hit the streets of Athens, to find out whether the Greeks are ready to go back to the drachma... RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

    published: 07 Jul 2015

  • Beautiful Athens Estate - 103 Post Oak Trail

    published: 01 May 2014

  • Post Conversations: Muslims in Athens

    Muslim students and a local businesswoman talk about their faith, some common misconceptions about Islam and how they've responded.

    published: 07 Nov 2016

  • Athens Post Office

    US Post Office: Main Athens Office

    published: 21 Mar 2010

  • Athens Video Art Festival 2014 | Post Event Teaser

    10η επετειακή διοργάνωση Athens Video Art Festival 2014 To Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Ψηφιακών Τεχνών και Νέων Μέσων της Ελλάδος, Αthens Video Art Festival ολοκλήρωσε φέτος τον κύκλο των 10 χρόνων διεξαγωγής του. Κατά τη διάρκεια μίας τετραήμερης γιορτής, στην οποία συμμετείχαν 350 καλλιτέχνες από 58 χώρες, σύνδεσε το παλιό με το σύγχρονο, την ακαδημαϊκή γνώση με την τεχνολογική εξέλιξη και την τέχνη με την τεχνολογία. Από την Πέμπτη 2 έως και την Κυριακή 5 Οκτωβρίου, οι πολύπτυχες συνθέσεις των πέντε ενοτήτων (προβολές, εκθέσεις, ομιλίες, εργαστήρια και παραστατικές δράσεις), επιβεβαίωσαν την «επιμονή» του Athens Video Art Festival να ανανεώνει το περιεχόμενο του παρακαλουθώντας στενά τις σύγχρονες τάσεις στις ψηφιακές τέχνες. Καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Hauschka, ο Zimoun, οι Nonotak, τίμησαν με τη...

    published: 24 Oct 2014

  • Athens 2004 - Michael Phelps Post 400 IM Interview

    Michael Phelps - Post 400 IM Interview

    published: 04 Sep 2008

  • Stelios & Eleni Post Modern Wedding Video in Athens

    published: 14 Dec 2016

  • SYRIZA about to secure Athens mayoral post

    The vote was the first test for the austerity policies of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. With 90 percent of the ballots counted, SYRIZA's representatives will go to a run-off for the mayor of Athens and the governorship of the historical region of Attica. The second round of Greece elections will be held next Sunday alongside the European Parliament's vote. Opinion polls show that SYRIZA is also on track for the EU elections. SYRIZA is a coalition of leftist and independent parties. It is against many of the austerity measures and reforms imposed by the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

    published: 19 May 2014

  • Greek far-right party Golden Dawn holds Athens rally in post-crackdown show of strength

    Greece's ultra-right Golden Dawn will find a way to contest local and European elections in May despite a crackdown on the party, a senior lawmaker told a defiant crowd of a few thousand supporters in central Athens. Golden Dawn's leader and five other lawmakers are in jail due to an investigation into whether it is a criminal organization, but it remains Greece's third most popular party. The fate of the party is being closely watched ahead of the May vote - where it is expected to perform strongly due to a wave of anger against government cuts - amid speculation of new efforts to rein in the group, which denies it is neo-Nazi.

    published: 02 Feb 2014

  • Students post videos of Athens riots on YouTube

    WEB NEWS: In this edition: Riots in Greece on YouTube, an Australian blog campaign against government censorship of the Web, video streaming on MySpace and a virtual advent calendar.

    published: 12 Dec 2008
RT tests Greeks' faith in Drachma in post-referendum Athens

RT tests Greeks' faith in Drachma in post-referendum Athens

  • Order:
  • Duration: 3:23
  • Updated: 07 Jul 2015
  • views: 15380
videos
RT's Ilya Petrenko hit the streets of Athens, to find out whether the Greeks are ready to go back to the drachma... RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
https://wn.com/Rt_Tests_Greeks'_Faith_In_Drachma_In_Post_Referendum_Athens
Beautiful Athens Estate - 103 Post Oak Trail

Beautiful Athens Estate - 103 Post Oak Trail

  • Order:
  • Duration: 3:30
  • Updated: 01 May 2014
  • views: 2550
videos
https://wn.com/Beautiful_Athens_Estate_103_Post_Oak_Trail
Post Conversations: Muslims in Athens

Post Conversations: Muslims in Athens

  • Order:
  • Duration: 7:49
  • Updated: 07 Nov 2016
  • views: 191
videos
Muslim students and a local businesswoman talk about their faith, some common misconceptions about Islam and how they've responded.
https://wn.com/Post_Conversations_Muslims_In_Athens
Athens Post Office

Athens Post Office

  • Order:
  • Duration: 0:12
  • Updated: 21 Mar 2010
  • views: 26
videos
US Post Office: Main Athens Office
https://wn.com/Athens_Post_Office
Athens Video Art Festival 2014 | Post Event Teaser

Athens Video Art Festival 2014 | Post Event Teaser

  • Order:
  • Duration: 0:32
  • Updated: 24 Oct 2014
  • views: 461
videos
10η επετειακή διοργάνωση Athens Video Art Festival 2014 To Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Ψηφιακών Τεχνών και Νέων Μέσων της Ελλάδος, Αthens Video Art Festival ολοκλήρωσε φέτος τον κύκλο των 10 χρόνων διεξαγωγής του. Κατά τη διάρκεια μίας τετραήμερης γιορτής, στην οποία συμμετείχαν 350 καλλιτέχνες από 58 χώρες, σύνδεσε το παλιό με το σύγχρονο, την ακαδημαϊκή γνώση με την τεχνολογική εξέλιξη και την τέχνη με την τεχνολογία. Από την Πέμπτη 2 έως και την Κυριακή 5 Οκτωβρίου, οι πολύπτυχες συνθέσεις των πέντε ενοτήτων (προβολές, εκθέσεις, ομιλίες, εργαστήρια και παραστατικές δράσεις), επιβεβαίωσαν την «επιμονή» του Athens Video Art Festival να ανανεώνει το περιεχόμενο του παρακαλουθώντας στενά τις σύγχρονες τάσεις στις ψηφιακές τέχνες. Καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Hauschka, ο Zimoun, οι Nonotak, τίμησαν με την παρουσία τους την φετινή διοργάνωση και διέγειραν περαιτέρω την έμπνευση για την επόμενη. Με ένα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ προς όλους όσους συμμετέχουν, σέβονται, υποστηρίζουν και τελικά έχουν αναγάγει το Athens Video Art Festival σε έναν διεθνή θεσμό, η επερχόμενη διοργάνωση του AVAF 2015 υπόσχεται να προκαλέσει και να ανταπεξέλθει σε ακόμη περισσότερες προσδοκίες κοινού, καλλιτεχνών αλλά και των ίδιων των μελών του. */ Χώρος διεξαγωγής: «Τεχνόπολις» Δήμου Αθηναίων, Πειραιώς 100, Γκάζι */ Διάρκεια: 4 ημέρες, 2 με 5 Οκτωβρίου */ Συμμετοχή: 3.000 call for entries/ 350 καλλιτέχνες / 58 χώρες */ Προσέλευση: περισσότεροι από 10.000 επισκέπτες
https://wn.com/Athens_Video_Art_Festival_2014_|_Post_Event_Teaser
Athens 2004 - Michael Phelps Post 400 IM Interview

Athens 2004 - Michael Phelps Post 400 IM Interview

  • Order:
  • Duration: 1:11
  • Updated: 04 Sep 2008
  • views: 11256
videos
Michael Phelps - Post 400 IM Interview
https://wn.com/Athens_2004_Michael_Phelps_Post_400_Im_Interview
Stelios & Eleni Post Modern Wedding Video in Athens

Stelios & Eleni Post Modern Wedding Video in Athens

  • Order:
  • Duration: 3:51
  • Updated: 14 Dec 2016
  • views: 229
videos
https://wn.com/Stelios_Eleni_Post_Modern_Wedding_Video_In_Athens
SYRIZA about to secure Athens mayoral post

SYRIZA about to secure Athens mayoral post

  • Order:
  • Duration: 6:59
  • Updated: 19 May 2014
  • views: 94
videos
The vote was the first test for the austerity policies of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. With 90 percent of the ballots counted, SYRIZA's representatives will go to a run-off for the mayor of Athens and the governorship of the historical region of Attica. The second round of Greece elections will be held next Sunday alongside the European Parliament's vote. Opinion polls show that SYRIZA is also on track for the EU elections. SYRIZA is a coalition of leftist and independent parties. It is against many of the austerity measures and reforms imposed by the EU and the International Monetary Fund.
https://wn.com/Syriza_About_To_Secure_Athens_Mayoral_Post
Greek far-right party Golden Dawn holds Athens rally in post-crackdown show of strength

Greek far-right party Golden Dawn holds Athens rally in post-crackdown show of strength

  • Order:
  • Duration: 0:56
  • Updated: 02 Feb 2014
  • views: 822
videos
Greece's ultra-right Golden Dawn will find a way to contest local and European elections in May despite a crackdown on the party, a senior lawmaker told a defiant crowd of a few thousand supporters in central Athens. Golden Dawn's leader and five other lawmakers are in jail due to an investigation into whether it is a criminal organization, but it remains Greece's third most popular party. The fate of the party is being closely watched ahead of the May vote - where it is expected to perform strongly due to a wave of anger against government cuts - amid speculation of new efforts to rein in the group, which denies it is neo-Nazi.
https://wn.com/Greek_Far_Right_Party_Golden_Dawn_Holds_Athens_Rally_In_Post_Crackdown_Show_Of_Strength
Students post videos of Athens riots on YouTube

Students post videos of Athens riots on YouTube

  • Order:
  • Duration: 3:01
  • Updated: 12 Dec 2008
  • views: 6817
videos
WEB NEWS: In this edition: Riots in Greece on YouTube, an Australian blog campaign against government censorship of the Web, video streaming on MySpace and a virtual advent calendar.
https://wn.com/Students_Post_Videos_Of_Athens_Riots_On_Youtube
×
×
×
×